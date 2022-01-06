Gibson joined the Owls at the start of the 2021/22 campaign, joining the club on loan from Everton for the season as he looked to get some regular senior game time under his belt following a spell with Reading in the season before.

However things haven’t gone to plan for the young defender, and at this point he’s back at Everton as he recovers from an injury having only played two games for Wednesday, completing 45 minutes in each.

Now, with the news that Darren Moore is chasing young Brighton defender, Roberts, there is a suggestion that it could be an either/or situation for the two young centre halves, with both being left-footed central defenders.

Wednesday aren’t limited to the amount of loans they can have in their squad at any point, however they are only allowed to name five in their matchday squad on game days – should a deal get done for Roberts then he may take precedence over Gibson.

At this point in time there has been no timeline given on the actual return date for Gibson as he recovers from his injury, and Moore has said previously that they’re in talks with the Toffees over what happens next.

With Roberts, 19, the Owls face competition from a number of clubs in the Championship, however it’s thought that the defender is open to another spell in League One after spending some time with Rochdale last season.

Lewis Gibson has played 90 minutes for Sheffield Wednesday.