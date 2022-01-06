Kamberi has been missing from the Owls’ last two matchday squads as Wednesday were beaten 5-0 by Sunderland and 1-0 at Shrewsbury Town, with Darren Moore’s side certainly missing the hard-working forward.

Now, with Wednesday on a mini-break from matches, The Star understands that the 26-year-old took the opportunity to try and sort out a niggling injury that he’s been dealing with for a while now.

The Albanian international is thought to have flown out to Switzerland late last year to visit a trusted surgeon in the country of his birth in a bid to make sure that he’s able to come back fit and firing for the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

Kamberi is so desperate to make a good impression in 2022 that he opted to pay for the surgery himself, and he’s now due back in Sheffield imminently to begin work on his return to action in blue and white.

It remains to be seen exactly how long it’ll take for Wednesday’s second highest scorer to get back on the field, however the recovery time isn’t thought to be lengthy and he should be available for selection before the month is out.

The forward, who is on loan from St Gallen, has five goals in 17 games in all competitions this season, and will be desperate to get into double figures after entering into the final 18 months of his current deal in Switzerland.