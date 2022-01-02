‘Never known it’ – Darren Moore bemoans another Sheffield Wednesday injury after Callum Paterson limps off
Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says he’s ‘never known anything like it’ after the Owls were forced into another change against Shrewsbury Town.
The Owls welcomed Sam Hutchinson back into the starting XI when they went up against Shrewsbury at New Meadow on Sunday afternoon in their first game of 2022, but that boost was followed not long later by the fact that Callum Paterson had to limp off the field after a collision while the game was still locked at 0-0.
And just 15 minutes later Matthew Pennington opened the scoring for the Shrews, scoring what would prove to be the winning goal from a corner, and giving the Wednesday manager plenty to think about.
Read More
With Paterson, however, there is no news just yet as to the extent of his problem, with the Owls boss telling The Star, “He sustained an injury to his knee – we don’t know what it is yet. So in 24-48 hours we’ll find out what it is.
“I’ve said it before, that in thirty years of the game I’ve never known anything like this. The amount of injuries over the course of half a season… I’ve never known it. We must have had about 30 – in half a season.”
The Owls now have a lengthy break before facing Plymouth Argyle – a side who have already beat them 3-0 twice this season – on January 15th. Moore will be hoping that the time will allow him to get plenty of players out of the injury room, though it remains to be seen whether Paterson will be one of them.