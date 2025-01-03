Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest news from Sheffield Wednesday as a busy month lies in wait on and off the pitch at Hillsborough.

Danny Rohl has revealed he is yet to receive any updates from new Southampton manager Ivan Juric over the future of Sheffield Wednesday loan star Shea Charles.

The Northern Ireland international joined Wednesday on a season-long loan deal during the summer and has gone on to score one goal and provide four assists in 22 appearances in all competitions during the first half of the campaign. Charles’ form at Hillsborough has led to speculation the Saints could trigger an option to recall the midfielder during the January transfer window and there have been suggestions the likes of West Ham United, Leicester City and Serie A club Atalanta are all monitoring the situation. However, Rohl has insisted he is yet to discover Juric’s intentions for Charles as he set out his own stance over the January transfer window.

Speaking after the New Years Day win, Rohl said: “No word yet. I think the fans are dreaming for more. After 25 years maybe there is the starting to dream but for me at the moment the key is to achieve 50 points as soon as possible and then we give them the hope for more. Let's see what we can do in the market for January. I think we are in an outstanding position, we worked hard to come to 36 points in this moment. In three days we have the next opportunity to come to 39 points.”

Owls financial update issued

Sheffield Wednesday’s pre-tax losses have increased despite the Owls return to the Championship and their successful battle against relegation from the second tier.

After securing promotion under former manager Darren Moore, the Owls endured a difficult start to life in the Championship under Xisco Munoz. However, the arrival of current boss Danny Rohl proved to be the catalyst for a major upturn in fortunes as the former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich coach led Wednesday to safety with a win at Sunderland on the final day of the season. However, preserving their second tier status has not brought about an improvement in the club’s financial situation according to Insider Media.

They have revealed the Owls recent accounts show a pre-tax loss of £10m was recorded in the year ending 31 July 2024, compared to £7.24m in 2022/23, despite turnover increasing from £19.3m to £26.3m. The report also reveals staff costs increased to £21.8m from £15.8m and as of 31 July, Wednesday had net liabilities of £81.9m, up from £72.1m, including amounts due to owner Dejphon Chansiri of £61.2m, up from £51.1m.

Leeds January transfer window stance confirmed

Daniel Farke has admitted Leeds United are unlikely to oversee a rush of new signings as the current Championship leaders prepare to face Sheffield Wednesday later this month.

As per the Yorkshire Evening Post, Farke is not anticipating a hectic month and will only move into the market if he is ‘forced’ to add to his squad. The Whites are sat three points clear at the top of the Championship table after their New Years Day home draw with play-off contenders Blackburn Rovers extended their run to just three defeats in 25 league games so far this season. With a visit to Hull City and a home game with Wednesday on the agenda over the next fortnight, Farke will hope his side can boost their bid to return to the Premier League - but it seems that bid will not be aided with a vast array of new additions before the transfer window comes to a close early next month.

Speaking after the draw with Blackburn, Farke said: "Quality players always help and to add a quality player with good character is always good. But I'm not a big friend of doing too much in January. Of course if you're forced or if something is missing, [business is possible] but if you're top of the table there can't be too much wrong."