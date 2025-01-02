Josh Windass talks through Sheffield Wednesday wonder goal - names a better one

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Josh Windass, went viral this week after scoring an outrageously good goal for the Owls - but he doesn’t think it was his best.

Windass put Wednesday firmly in the driving seat at Hillsborough as he got their second in what would go on to be a 4-2 victory over Derby County in their first game of 2025, with Barry Bannan, Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba getting the other three on the night.

The 30-year-old is no stranger to good goals having scored a fair few of them over the years, and - in fact - he doesn’t even think that his long-ranger against Derby was the best one that he’s scored in Owls colours...

“I think the Blackburn one last year was better than that,” he told The Star on Wednesday. “But it was obviously a good goal… I decided to hit it as soon as I saw the goalkeeper off his line - I was going to kick it past (Craig) Forsyth, because I know I’m quicker than him and he was the last man, but I’d just come on, it was freezing, and I didn’t want to risk my hamstrings… So I just decided to strike it.

“When I hit it I thought it was in, then I thought it was going wide, but I think the wind brought it back in so it went in nice and perfect.”

Meanwhile, speaking to Radio Sheffield, he added, “I just had to have good technique and produce it… Obviously I’ve been striking balls since I was three years old, so that’s it - technique, technique, technique.”

Wednesday are back in action on Saturday afternoon as they play host to Millwall at S6, and Windass will be eager to make it six goals in six games against the Lions as he starts his road towards becoming the club’s top scorer this century.