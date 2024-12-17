Championship table since Danny Rohl's arrival at Sheffield Wednesday as Leeds United, Sunderland & others ranked

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 17th Dec 2024, 17:58 BST

The 35-year-old has had an incredible impact on Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship fortunes.

Sheffield Wednesday will understandably be desperate to fend off interest from Southampton in their manager, Danny Rohl. The Premier League Saints sacked Russell Martin less than 90 minutes after Sunday’s 5-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, with reports claiming they have since entered talks with Rohl.

From a Wednesday perspective, it remains business as usual and Rohl was at Middlewood Road on Tuesday to prepare for his side’s upcoming Championship clash against Stoke City. But it is clear to see why Southampton like the 35-year-old, who has transformed the fortunes of his current club.

Rohl arrived at Hillsborough in October 2023 and in the 15 months since, has racked up the kind of points total that would have Wednesday fighting for the play-offs. Below, the Star has put together a league table of the 18 ever-present Championship teams since that appointment - and it’s impressive reading for the Owls.

P55: W14, D15, L26

1. 18th: Plymouth Argyle (57 points)

P55: W14, D15, L26 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
P55: W18, D9, L28

2. 17th: Cardiff City (63 points)

P55: W18, D9, L28 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
P56: W16, D18, L22

3. 16th: Preston North End (66 points)

P56: W16, D18, L22 Photo: Richard Sellers

Photo Sales
P56: W17, D17, L22

4. 15th: Stoke City (68 points)

P56: W17, D17, L22 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Danny RohlSunderlandLeeds UnitedSouthamptonChampionship
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice