Sheffield Wednesday will understandably be desperate to fend off interest from Southampton in their manager, Danny Rohl. The Premier League Saints sacked Russell Martin less than 90 minutes after Sunday’s 5-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, with reports claiming they have since entered talks with Rohl.

From a Wednesday perspective, it remains business as usual and Rohl was at Middlewood Road on Tuesday to prepare for his side’s upcoming Championship clash against Stoke City. But it is clear to see why Southampton like the 35-year-old, who has transformed the fortunes of his current club.