Recent form might have taken a dip on either side of the Steel City but its been an impressive season so far for both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday. Both were in action on New Year’s Day, with the Blades losing 2-1 at Sunderland while Danny Rohl’s side beat Derby county 4-2.
It’s United with more to smile about overall, however, with Chris Wilder’s side still right in the mix for automatic promotion while Wednesday remain in mid-table. But while both Sheffield outfits have enjoyed good recent runs, Grosvenor Sport’s Supercomputer is expecting a difficult second-half of the campaign for both.
They also predict a couple of major twists towards the Championship’s summit, with one team even backed to top 100 points, while misery is expected for three current strugglers at the bottom. Take a look below to see how their 2024/25 campaign plays out.