Recent form might have taken a dip on either side of the Steel City but its been an impressive season so far for both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday. Both were in action on New Year’s Day, with the Blades losing 2-1 at Sunderland while Danny Rohl’s side beat Derby county 4-2.

It’s United with more to smile about overall, however, with Chris Wilder’s side still right in the mix for automatic promotion while Wednesday remain in mid-table. But while both Sheffield outfits have enjoyed good recent runs, Grosvenor Sport’s Supercomputer is expecting a difficult second-half of the campaign for both.