It’s been an incredibly busy period for all of the Championship’s clubs over the last couple of weeks, and it’s meant plenty of squad rotation and in-game management from Danny Röhl and his technical team as they sought to keep the Owls ticking over.

With illness and injuries to contend with, the German has decisions to make as the Lions visit Hillsborough for Wednesday’s second game of the campaign, and they face a bit of an unknown task given that the visitors have only recently appointed manager, Alex Neil, and are likely to be going through a transition period.

Taking all that into consideration, here’s how we think Röhl’s side could line up at S6 tomorrow:

1 . James Beadle - GK No explanations needed here, so we won't bother. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Max Lowe - LB You can't leave Lowe out at this point in time, he's been too good - too consistent. But with Marvin Johnson picking up a knock, it may be that he's asked to go back to left back if they shift to a four amid availability issues. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Di'Shon Bernard - CB It was good to have him back for the Owls against Derby, and you have to think that he'll be starting more often than not when he's fit and selectable. | UGC Photo Sales