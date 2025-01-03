Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The transfer window is open and Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has made no secret of his desire to bring new players in to bolster a burgeoning Championship campaign.

The Owls are dancing on the edge of the mid-season play-off conversation and though Röhl has a shorter-term goal in mind - the pursuit of 50 points - it’s been made clear he believes a successful January transfer haul can help them ‘push for more’.

Wednesday are known to have been lining up targets behind the scenes but a press engagement following Wednesday’s December 29 defeat at Preston North End concerns were raised by Röhl’s proclamation that ‘no conversation’ had been had with chairman Dejphon Chansiri with regard to what might be possible with regard to transfer dealings in the next month.

Speaking after their New Years Day win over Derby County, the German boss spoke in more relaxed tones but there was no sense that any conversation had yet taken place. Röhl has said previously that he sees the Premier League loans market as the best hunting ground for additions with the likes of James Beadle and Shea Charles having made a big impact on Wednesday’s season so far.

“I am always open for communication and dialogue to come to some solutions,” Röhl told The Star. “My list, my target players in target positions is clear and what I think we need, then it is about the market, it's about the price, the budget, what is possible. If we have a chance we should take this advantage to do something if there is something there on the market. For this we have tried to prepare. We have 29 days to work on it and maybe there is a chance to do more.

“At this point I want to say a big credit to my group. We have all the special tools; mentality, attitude, willingness. We are building up and this is helpful. You look at the history of which teams make the play-offs. Except for Luton, in the last five years the average of these teams their value is £75m. But I said this before, we have special tools and this is a good unit. This is helpful.”

One point of concern will no doubt be the recall option Southampton have on Shea Charles. The influential midfielder has started every league game since his switch from the south coast in late August and has built a strong midfield partnership with captain Barry Bannan.

The struggling Premier League Saints hold the option of calling Charles back to St Marys and though the understanding was that under sacked boss Russell Martin that was unlikely, the intentions of new manager Ivan Juric are not yet known. As far as Wednesday are concerned, Röhl said, they’ve heard nothing. No news is believed to be good news for now at least.

“No word yet,” Röhl said. “We will have now a lot of rumours about a lot of players and this is normal for this time of the year. I want to keep my group and if we have a chance to bring in some impact players then we are open-minded.

“I think the fans are dreaming for more. After 25 years maybe there is the starting to dream but for me at the moment the key is to achieve 50 points as soon as possible and then we give them the hope for more. Let's see what we can do in the market for January. I think we are in an outstanding position, we worked hard to come to 36 points in this moment. In three days we have the next opportunity to come to 39 points.”