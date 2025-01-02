Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri calls surprise fan event at Hillsborough
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The surprise event was confirmed on Thursday afternoon, the day after the Owls’ beat Derby County in their most recent Championship fixture, with Chansiri set to receive questions from supporters about a whole host of topics - interestingly bang in the middle of the January transfer window, which is bound to be a big part of the conversation.
It was announced by the club in a statement that read, “Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri will hold a fans’ forum in the 1867 Lounge at Hillsborough on Wednesday 15 January.
Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here
“Mr Chansiri, together with members of our Senior Management Team, will address a range of questions that have been sent to the chairman or the club, as well as inviting questions from those in attendance on the night... The invitation is open to all Wednesdayites with a current ID number.”
It was also explained that tickets would be priced at £10, which includes food beforehand, and that once costs are deducted from the proceeds, the balance will be donated to charity - though the exact charity has not been confirmed at this point. Two tickets per ID number can be acquired.
The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join
The Star is expecting to be present for the event at S6 as supporters get their chance to ask the Owls' owner whatever they'd like to know - however it's expected that questions will not be fielded by the media given the evening's status as a 'fans forum' specifically
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.