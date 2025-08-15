Sheffield Wednesday are having difficulties in the signing department amid concerns over their financial well-being.

It was reported by The Star this week that, despite having their transfer targets and even getting close to a medical for one player, the Owls are struggling to get anything past the English Football League given their inability to give assurances that they’ll be able to pay the players they currently have.

The club have had financial issues for some time now, with wages regularly coming late for both players and staff, and speaking on this week’s edition of All Wednesday, club writer, Alex Miller, believes that the EFL are right to put the salary of those currently on the books before granting permission to add to the wage bill.

He said, “Some of the players they are linked with, like Liam Cooper, Stuart Armstrong, the two lads from Manchester United, Jaden Heskey… Football is secondary to people’s wages getting paid on time - it has to be.

“We’ve got a good idea of some of the hardships that people at the club have been through throughout this summer. And having a competitive team is one thing, but I’ll take everyday people not having the stress of whether they can pay their mortgage over having a truly competitive football team. As much as that stings to say.”

