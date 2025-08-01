Sheffield Wednesday forward Jamal Lowe has expressed his anguish at the ‘unstable’ conditions at the club as the crisis around Hillsborough continues to spiral.

After lay payment of their wages for a fourth month in five, a number of Wednesday players are understood to be in the process of tendering a notice period that they expect would allow them to terminate their contracts, as has already happened with key players Josh Windass and Michael Smith.

The Star have reported throughout a summer of turbulence that players have become increasingly angry at a lack of direct communication and leadership from owner Dejphon Chansiri, whose only public utterances amid the crisis did include a short apology but focused overwhelmingly on the circumstances around a bid from a US consortium.

Non-football employees at the club have also been hit with payday failures over the last three months and The Star understands that while an ‘emergency fund’ is operational and has proven successful for many staff, most didn’t receive any up-front payment. Speaking to Sky Sports on his way to training at Middlewood Road on Friday morning, Lowe expressed a changing room dissatisfaction at how things are being handled - from them and for others working at Wednesday.

“There’s just a lot of uncertainty really, for the fans and everyone,” he said. “We (the players) are finding things out at the same time, so if it’s on Twitter, that’s when we find out sometimes. No one has experienced this before, so nobody knows what to do, when to expect stuff. It’s all unknown territory for everyone.

“Players aren’t getting it (paid), but a lot of the staff that work here everyday or at the stadium everyday, they aren’t getting paid either. It’s tough for us, but it’s tough for everyone. We think more about them in hard times like this when they only find out the day before payday whether you’re getting paid or not.

“It’s not enough time to organise whatever you’ve got to organise, whether you’ve got stuff coming out, nobody knows. Everyone has got a different story. It is tough.”

