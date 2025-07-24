A coaching reshuffle is set to take place within Sheffield Wednesday’s academy structures this summer.

Wednesday’s academy has taken some strong steps in recent years, with a number of players having stepped up to the senior team and others having been sold to other clubs for a healthy profit.

The latest outgoing is 15-year-old attacker, Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri, who joined Manchester City for a fee believed to be in the region of £1.5m – a strong return on investment regardless of the club’s current situation.

Last year the talented teenager was a big part of a fantastic campaign from the U18s that saw him and another youngster, Will Grainger, in particular shine, and it looks like their manager is going to be rewarded with a promotion.

Sheffield Wednesday academy changes are coming

The Star understands that Andy Sharp, who oversaw the U18s last season, is set to step into the role of Head of Academy coaching as Daral Pugh leaves the club after almost a decade, with Sharp being identified as the man best tasked with moving them forward.

His position as U18s manager looks set to go to another highly rated young coach, Jordan Broadbent, while Andy Holdsworth’s position as U21s manager remains unchanged ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Holdsworth and U18s coach, Giles Coke, have been seen working alongside Danny Röhl and Henrik Pedersen at Middlewood Road this preseason, and their presence will no doubt make things easier for the plethora of youngsters who have stepped up into the first team in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, it’s understood that good progress is being made on the numerous improvements to the training ground in S6, with the new state-of-the-art artificial pitch being laid as we speak, and other work now nearing completion. The younger age groups are expected to return for their own preseason in the near future.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join