Sheffield Wednesday may have to fend off multiple approaches for Pierce Charles in the coming weeks.

The Star has previously reported that the likes of West Ham United and Rangers had shown an interest in the talented 20-year-old shot-stopper, and now it’s understood that there are also teams overseas that are keen to try and get him on board before the transfer window closes.

Wednesday faced Bolton Wanderers this week as Charles took to the field alongside a number of his fellow academy graduates, and it’s understood that a number of scouts were on hand to watch Henrik Pedersen’s number one with a view to potential moves in the future.

But on a more immediate front, on top of the offers of ‘£1m+’ reported by Mike McGrath, this publication is led to believe that there are clubs out there willing to pay more than that, but who have – so far – been put off by Dejphon Chansiri’s asking price for the Northern Ireland international.

Charles has one more season left on his Owls contract after this one, and teams are circling that would be willing to buy him and send him back to Hillsborough on loan – potentially paying his full wage while he’s there. A big chunk of money would be paid up front, and a healthy sell-on clause would be added, too. Wednesday, meanwhile, remain adamant that they don’t want to let him leave.

Their issue, though, is that – as things stand – they are unable to offer any real assurances over the future. At the time of writing the club doesn’t have a senior goalkeeper coach, players getting their wages is far from a guarantee, and it’s unlikely that they’d be able to offer an improved contract from the one that he signed previously as an unestablished youngster.

On top of that, there’s also the ongoing financial struggle that is being closely monitored by the English Football League, one that is believed to still be affecting their attempts to bring new faces on board to help Henrik Pedersen’s cause. Wages are due in a couple of weeks’ time, and question marks remain on whether they’ll be paid on time.

It’s thought that a couple of clubs have already walked away due to Chansiri’s unwillingness to negotiate a deal, but several potential suitors remain – and they’ll no doubt be looking to test his resolve as the club’s need for funding becomes clearer.

