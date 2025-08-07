Uncertainty continues to be something of a buzzword for Sheffield Wednesday’s summer, with manager Henrik Pedersen unable to offer clarity on whether or not new signings can be made.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An EFL statement released on Wednesday evening has left senior figures at S6 seeking clarity on what business can be done, with discussions ongoing. As of lunchtime on Thursday, Pedersen did not know whether or not skipper Barry Bannan was eligible to play in this weekend’s Championship opener at Leicester City, though The Star is of the understanding there is a confidence his registration will be allowed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Months of financial turmoil has meant the Owls were placed under a second registration embargo for yet another failure to pay players on time. That sits alongside a longer-standing embargo for late payments to other clubs - and an extended, three-window fee restriction sanction now set to run until the summer of 2027.

Barry Bannan has signed a new deal to stay on at Sheffield Wednesday. | Getty Images

The upshot is that Wednesday will be limited to free agent deals and loan signings, though new boss Pedersen admitted an uncertainty within the club as to what can and can’t be done in the short term within the EFL ratifying process. There are high hopes their immediate registration embargoes can be lifted, which would alter the landscape. The club’s recruitment arm has continued its work throughout the summer as assurances are sought in discussions between club and authorities.

Wednesday’s senior squad is looking threadbare after a tidal wave of exits, with incoming support much-needed. Asked if he knew what incoming business was possible - and when - the Dane spoke honestly on the ongoing hunt for clarity.

“I thought I knew, but now I am a little bit unsure after the statement yesterday,” he said. “So right now I am also waiting for clarity here on what we can do and what we can’t do. But in the background Kevin (Beadell, head of recruitment), the coaches and his staff are spending a lot of time to prepare for the window.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free agent market holds a number of recognisable players but with the window having been raided for several months and the Owls understood to be operating under terms that can offer players a maximum wage of £7,000, the task of uncovering available gems is looking tough. Pedersen admitted the challenge facing the club.

“Of course it is hard with the embargo, but we try to find all the players under this amount of money who can help Sheffield Wednesday. Of course it is a challenge to find a player who can perform now, who can be good enough in three months, who can help us in February, March, April, May. We need to have some patience. We have to hurry-up, but with a sense of patience.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Hope on Barry Bannan registration after Henrik Pedersen's Sheffield Wednesday v Leicester City admission