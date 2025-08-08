Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be considering a move for Manchester United duo, Harry Amass and Toby Collyer.

Amass, 18, is expected to be on the move this summer after a decision was made to loan him out for the 2025/26 campaign, and – like The Telegraph - The Star understands that the Owls are hoping to try and bring him to Hillsborough.

Amass, an England youth international, was left out of United’s recent trip to the United States as they weigh up his possible destinations, with the left back eager to get out and play more regular football after making a handful of Premier League appearances towards the end of last season.

Meanwhile, they’re also believed to be interested in trying to get a loan deal done for 21-year-old Collyer, a defensive midfielder who may find first team football hard to come by in 2025/26 under Ruben Amorim. Wednesday can offer him the chance to get plenty of minutes under his belt.

Obviously Wednesday’s current plight doesn’t make things easy, and any moves they do plan to make would have to be done in line with the business plan of the English Football League’s Club Financial Reporting Unit. However loans, as long as there is no fee involved, are allowed.

The Owls managed to get their EFL embargo lifted on Friday night after finally paying the money that was owed to players and other clubs, and now they’ll be hoping that they can rely on clubs further up the English pyramid to do them a favour or two as they look to flesh out their threadbare squad.

