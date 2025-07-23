Sheffield Wednesday are considering making a move for Ivorian midfielder, Mohamed Konate, as a free agent signing.

The Star revealed the Owls’ interest in the youngster earlier this month, with the former Covilha man having spent time with the club on their preseason camp at St. George’s Park. He’s since remained with Wednesday following their return to Sheffield, and recently turned out in their colours during a 3-1 defeat to Stocksbridge Park Steels.

As previously reported, it’s understood that conversations are now happening regarding Konate, with a view to potentially bringing him on board at S6, however one consideration is the fact that he will take up one of their Elite Significant Contribution (ESC) spots. Only a limited amount of those are available.

Not much is known about the player aside from his short stint in Portugal, but for those looking to see what he’s about you can check out a highlights reel of the 20-year-old below:

Wednesday are yet to make any new signings this summer despite the start of the season being just a few weeks away, and they’re very limited in their options due to the fact that they remain under embargo by the English Football League.

Konate joined Covilha in December, going on to play 10 games and score twice as they managed to avoid relegation. He also missed two games after late red cards saw him dismissed en route to survival.

