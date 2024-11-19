Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday pair are both being tipped for bright futures in the game

Success in the Nations League could give Sheffield Wednesday pair Pierce Charles and Shea Charles a back door route into the World Cup in 2026 with Northern Ireland. The latter is currently on loan at Hillsborough from Southampton following his switch in the last transfer window.

The brothers are both key members of Michael O'Neill’s side who have been promoted to League B after their draw with Luxembourg. They won League 3 Group C ahead of Bulgaria after three wins, two draws and one loss in their six games.

Northern Ireland’s chances of being at the next World Cup, which is being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, have been boosted by the fact 16 European teams will be entering. 12 group winners from the qualifying rounds will enter the tournament, whilst four group winners from the Nations League who don’t qualify through the traditional route will as well if they are successful in a play-off out of 16 other countries.

Therefore, if things go to plan, Sheffield Wednesday’s duo may well be playing on the biggest stage in a couple of years time. O’Neill’s men are back in action in the next international break in March. Pierce joined the Owls back in 2021 after he crossed the Pennines from Manchester City. He has since risen up through the ranks and has made six appearances for the first-team so far, four of which have come in cup competitions so far this season.

The 19-year-old provides competition for Brighton and Hove Albion loanee James Beadle at this moment in time. The Manchester-born man will want to make the number one spot his own down the line though.

When asked why Charles is getting into Northern Ireland’s team ahead of the more experienced Bailey Peacock-Farrell at Birmingham City, O’Neill said last week: “Two clean sheets, good distribution, good temperament, so I don't think that was a difficult decision. I had a good chat with Bailey and he knows he has to get back into his club side. He's not maybe had the best start to his situation at Birmingham but we haven't lost any faith in Bailey.

"He's an experienced goalkeeper, that's what he has over all the other goalkeepers especially at international level, but Pierce hasn't done anything to merit being taken out of the team. None of the goalies have done enough to warrant that decision either."

As for Shea, he has made a positive impression since linking up with Sheffield Wednesday on a temporary basis this past summer. He has played 12 times for Danny Rohl’s side so far this term and has scored one goal away at Coventry City.

The 21-year-old, like his brother, started out at Manchester City and was in the academy ranks at the Etihad Stadium. He then moved down to Southampton on a permanent basis in July 2023 and penned a four-year deal.

Charles made 38 outings for the Saints under the guidance of Russell Martin in the last campaign. They got promoted after beating Leeds United in the play-off final.