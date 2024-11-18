Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield Wednesday player, Matt Penney, has finally found himself a new club almost two years after his last competitive fixture.

Penney, who is still only 26, has had a difficult few years on the football field. He left the Owls for Ipswich Town in 2021, joining the club as a free agent on the expiry of his contract at Hillsborough, but made only 26 appearances over the course of two seasons and was twice loaned out to Motherwell and Charlton Athletic respectively.

The Tractor Boys opted against renewing his contract in the summer of 2023 as he became a free agent once more, and he has been looking for a new team ever since as the versatile Owls academy graduate seeks to get his career back on track - and he’s now found that chance with AFC Rochdale, albeit on a ‘non-contract basis’.

Rochdale said in a statement announcing his arrival, “The club can also confirm that versatile player Matt Penney has joined on a non-contract basis… Penney joins us after a two-year stint at Ipswich Town. The 26-year-old spent his youth career at Sheffield Wednesday with loan spells away including time at German side St. Pauli before signing for the Tractor Boys in 2021.”

Penney hasn’t played a competitive fixture since coming on as a substitute for Charlton in February of last year, and he’ll now be hoping to get himself back up to speed as soon as possible so that he can start doing his bit for The Dale in their bid to get back into the English Football League once again.