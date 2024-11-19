Job done for Sheffield Wednesday duo as teammate gets another England nod

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday duo, Pierce and Shea Charles, helped Northern Ireland gain promotion to League B in the UEFA Nations League on Monday night.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a bittersweet for the Owls pair and their Northern Irish teammates as they squandered a 2-0 lead against Luxembourg, but although they weren’t able to secure the victory the point was enough to win Group 3 as Bulgaria drew 1-1 with Belarus.

Both of the Charles brothers were handed starting berths - Shea as captain once more - as they got another 90 minutes under their belts at international level, and the skipper got another assist to his name as well after setting up Isaac Price’s opening goal at Luxembourg Stadium. For his younger brother, who had yet to be beaten since stepping up to senior level, he was unable to prevent the two goals inside three minutes that prevented them from getting all three points - but will have gained plenty from the experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, his goalkeeping teammate, James Beadle, was also given the chance to increase his international reputation after being picked to start for England’s U21s against the Netherlands, starting between the sticks at Yanmar Stadion, and though he did make a number of good saves on the night he couldn’t manage to stop Thom van Bergen from cancelling out Dane Scarlett’s early strike in their 1-1 draw.

Elsewhere, over in St. Louis, Missouri, Di’Shon Bernard has been named in Steve McClaren’s XI against the United of States of America for the second leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal, and he’ll be hoping to help them overturn the 1-0 defeat from the other day in which Bernard was left on the bench. They kick off at 1am UK time.