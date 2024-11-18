Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former West Bromwich Albion sporting director, Luke Dowling, says he turned down a chance to take on a permanent role at Sheffield Wednesday.

Dowling had a short stint helping the Owls out on the recruitment side during Xisco Munoz’s tenure as manager last year, coming on board during the transfer window in order to aid the club’s hopes of bringing in new players for the 2023/24 campaign.

The ex-Watford and Nottingham Forest man ceased his involvement in the September once the transfer window came to an end, and he has suggested that Wednesday were looking to keep him involved - saying that he turned down that approach because it was ‘too unstable’ at S6, adding that the facilities were also not up to scratch.

Speaking to talkSPORT over the weekend, Dowling said of his time working with the Spaniard, “I didn’t work with him at Watford, but people introduced us and he asked if I’d give him a hand and I went and helped him for a few weeks… It got put out their end, I knew they were trying to put pressure on me to take it, but it was something that I wasn’t interested in.

“It wouldn’t have been the project - it was too unstable there… Perhaps the ownership, and I think for the size of the club there’s a lot more to do at the football club than on the pitch. I was quite surprised at the state of Hillsborough and the training grounds.

“People forget that players and staff are at training grounds over 300 days of the year, that’s got to be spot on - in my opinion - because that’s where the work is done… They’re a good club, a good support-base, but yeah, it’s a little bit tired.”

Wednesday owner, Dejphon Chansiri, has been asked in the past about the potential appointment of a sporting director or CEO, explaining that it’s not something that he’s looking to do.