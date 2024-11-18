Sheffield Wednesday duo walk suspension tightrope as potential ban looms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday have two players who are now just one yellow card away from a one-game ban.

It was well-publicised earlier in the month that Di’Shon Bernard was on the brink of missing a game after picking up his fourth booking, however he managed to avoid being shown another in the games against Norwich City and Sheffield United. That means that he’s still in the clear to feature against Cardiff City this coming weekend.

One player who didn’t manage to avoid going into the book, however, is defender, Yan Valery, who was shown a yellow in the second half of the 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Blades at Bramall Lane, putting him in the same scenario as Bernard - and that could change for a few weeks now.

The cutoff date for the five-card ban is 19 games, which for the Owls will be against Preston North End on December 7th, so if either Bernard or Valery receive another between now and then they will have to take a seat on the sidelines for a match. Barry Bannan and Shea Charles - both on three each - are the only other possible concerns at this point in time.

Given that Danny Röhl didn’t feel the need to leave his Jamaican international out of the Norwich City game even with United on the horizon, it’s unlikely that he’s going to start worrying about leaving anybody out in order to try and avoid a suspension, however he would no doubt prefer it if neither of them had to deal with any sort of ban at all.

Wednesday are back in action at 12.30pm on Saturday as they take on the Bluebirds at Hillsborough, and they’ll be hoping to bounce back immediately from their disappointing Steel City derby defeat before the break.