Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday striker, Michael Smith, didn’t need to think too much when asked for his favourite goals in Owls colours.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wednesday forward’s Goal of the Month win for his strike away at Portsmouth will have come as no shock to anyone that has seen it, it was one pulled right out of the top drawer and a worthy match-winner to secure victory in an important game.

But though it was no doubt the best looking goal that ‘Smudga’ has scored, there is another that sticks out for him when he looks back on the 151 that he’s scored over the course of his professional career. And Wednesdayites may be able to guess which one he went on to mention...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Portsmouth one was the best aesthetically,” Smith told The Star. “But the penalty against Peterborough meant the most - you felt a switch in the stadium after that went in and the noise… I don’t think that’ll ever be topped.

“Funnily enough I felt more pressure on that penalty than the one in the shootout, because if it hadn’t gone in then I think the stadium may have gone the other way and it may have felt a bit like ‘Oh it’s not going to be our time or it’s not going to happen’. But thankfully it hit the back of the net and the rest is history.”

Smith made his 100th appearance for the Owls in the Steel City derby defeat before the international break, and recently got his 39th goal contribution as well. It’s by no means a bad return since coming on board as a free agent under Darren Moore’s tenure, but the former Rotherham United man admits that he personally feels like he should have had more.

“Not massively,” he replied when asked if he was pleased with how many times he’s found the back of the net for the club. “I do feel like I’ve contributed with the goals, but I still look back on some games - with the calibre of players that are creating chances for you - and feel like I could have had a lot more, especially in that League One season. Although it hasn’t helped that we haven’t had a penalty in what feels like years!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I always want to do better, always want to score more goals. It’s been unbelievable to score goals for this football club, but personally I’ll always feel like I could score more.”

Now, with the international break behind them, Wednesday turn their attentions to Cardiff City this weekend as Championship football returns, and with Smith just three goals off 30 for the club he’ll be eager to get back amongst the goals as the Owls look for a return to winning ways at Hillsborough on Saturday.