Sheffield Wednesday star returns at international level but endures tough night

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Di’Shon Bernard, was back on the field for Jamaica after missing their last three matches.

‘Dish’ has been a regular for the Reggae Boyz since making his debut last year, however injury ruled him out of action in the last international break and he was left on Steve McClaren’s bench in the first leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against the United States of America last week.

A red card for Mason Holgate in that game, however, opened up a chance for the Owls centre back to get in the mix once again, and he went on to play the full 90 minutes as Jamaica battled to claw back the 1-0 deficit from the first game against the USA.

Unfortunately for Bernard, though, the Americans proved to be too strong for McClaren’s outfit as they ran out 4-2 winners on the night (5-2 on aggregate), meaning that their venture in the Nations League has now come to an end before they were able to reach the final four of the competition. The defender at least managed to get some more minutes at international level under his belt, and will now be hoping to try and keep his place ahead of next year’s World Cup Qualifiers.

Bernard’s game drew a line under Wednesday’s action in the international break after Shea and Pierce Charles, as well as James Beadle, had all featured the night before, while Gabriel Otegbayo’s time away ended a bit earlier as he returned to Middlewood Road without featuring for the Republic of Ireland’s U21s in their games against Sweden.

All five will now be eager to get back to S6 and get down to business at the club level, with a busy spell ahead of them as 2024 draws to a close.