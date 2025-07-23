Wrexham have confirmed the signing of Josh Windass

Former Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass’ move to Wrexham has been confirmed by the newly-promoted Championship club.

Windass, along with Michael Smith who this week joined Preston, was granted permission to leave Wednesday following a summer of discontent at Hillsborough including the non or late payment of many of the club’s players and staff.

It was widely reported that Wrexham were immediately interested in taking the former Rangers player to North Wales and that switch was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

Windass has signed a three-year deal with the Dragons and will soon see his profile rocket due to Disney+ documentary featuring owners and Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny.

What Josh Windass said about move to Wrexham

Upon his reveal as a Wrexham player, Windass said: “I’m looking forward to getting going. I’ve spoken to the manager, who has showed me his plans for the season and what he expects from the group, and I’ve really bought into that.

“I’d describe myself as honest and hard-working, I like to contribute goals and assists from midfield and that’s what I’m looking to bring to Wrexham.

“First and foremost, I want to get into the team and earn the respect of my team-mates – I want to be professional, be someone to look up to and then get the team as high up the league as possible.”

On top of Windass and Smith, Wednesday have lost a number of key players already this summer and remain under an embargo for the failure to pay outstanding transfer fees owed to a number of clubs.

Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama have moved to Samsunspor and Rangers respectively while The Star reported previously of continuing interest in the likes of young goalkeeper Pierce Charles, Max Lowe and Yan Valery.

Highly-rated youngster Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri also left to join Manchester City’s academy, bringing in a six-figure fee.

