Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri has bid farewell to Sheffield Wednesday as he moves on to a new chapter at Manchester City.

The Star first reported on City’s interest in the talented teenager earlier this year, and last week revealed that he had now completed his switch to Lancashire to join up with the Premier League giants.

Now, after almost a decade at Middlewood Road, the 15-year-old has thanked the Owls for their part in his journey, also wishing them all the best for the future. His exit is believed to be securing around £1m up front from the Cityzens in a deal that could be worth around £1.5m eventually, finances that will certainly be welcomed by the cash-strapped Sheffield club.

Taking to Instagram, Cadamarteri said, “After an unforgettable journey at this amazing club, with amazing sets of players who have come and gone throughout the years, it's my time to start a new chapter. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the players and the staff for the experience and memories over the past eight years that will last a lifetime, and ultimately helping me to become the player I am today. I wish everyone at the club all the best for the future.”

The youngster is the latest exit at Hillsborough following in the footsteps of Sutura Kakay (Southampton), Anthony Musaba (Samsunspor), Djeidi Gassama (Rangers), Michael Smith (Preston North End) and Josh Windass (free agent), adding further the fan disappointment that currently surrounds the club.

Cadamarteri, whose older brother, Bailey, is one of the Owls’ only attackers for next season, will now begin work at City’s state-of-the-art facility in Manchester, with the Scotland and England youth international hoping to take things to the next level after a fantastic season that saw him score 24 goals in the U18 Professional Development League.

