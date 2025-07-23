Sheffield Wednesday have wished Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri ‘the very best’ as he joins Manchester City.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star recently reported that the 15-year-old had completed his switch to Manchester for a fee believed to be in the region of £1.5m, with around £1m of it being paid up front to the cash-strapped Owls. Cadamarteri himself went on to confirm his exit on Tuesday, saying that it was ‘time to start a new chapter’ in his career.

Now, on the back of that, the club have announced his departure to join the Cityzens, stating that he has joined the Champions League outfit for an ‘undisclosed fee’ after his impressive 2024/25 campaign at U18 level in Wednesday colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday confirm another exit

Rich Grainger

“Owls academy product Caelan Cadamarteri has completed his transfer to Premier League giants Manchester City,” the statement read. “The teenager moves to the Etihad Stadium for an undisclosed fee.

“Cadamarteri finished last season as Wednesday’s Under-18 Professional Development League top scorer with 24 goals as the team finished second in the division to secure a play-off spot. The Scotland Under-16 forward also registered three strikes on the international stage. Sheffield Wednesday wish the very best to Caelan as he embarks on the next step of his fledgling career.”

The talented teenager is the latest exit at Hillsborough following in the footsteps of Sutura Kakay (Southampton), Anthony Musaba (Samsunspor), Djeidi Gassama (Rangers), Michael Smith (Preston North End) and Josh Windass (free agent), adding further to the fan disappointment that currently surrounds the club. It remains to be seen whether more departures will follow.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join