A hugely turbulent summer at Sheffield Wednesday has shown no sign of slowing in recent days - with the start of their season closing in fast.

The Owls will make the trip to just-relegated promotion hopefuls Leicester City on August 10 hoping to launch a season that would buck the trend of bookies relegation lists and continue their status as an odds-defying outfit. They’ll do so without a number of big-name players from their stable midtable outing last time out of course and less than three weeks out speculation remains over the coaching set-up.

Wednesday sold tricky pairing Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama to Samsunspor and Rangers respectively earlier this month with a view to easing immediate financial strain, while continuing interest in the likes of Pierce Charles, Max Lowe and Yan Valery is known.

Outstanding financial commitments remain - Wednesday are under the constraints of an EFL registration embargo for a failure to settle debts to clubs for transfer dealings - but The Star has reason to believe Wednesday are no longer actively seeking to sell players as things stand and the hope is that they can keep the remainder of the squad together heading into the new campaign.

Dejphon Chansiri is looking to end his decade-long ownership of Sheffield Wednesday.

From a football perspective, perhaps the most sobering moment of a long summer so far arrived last week in the form of the double departure of Josh Windass and Michael Smith on free agent terms. The goalscoring duo were allowed to exit Hillsborough by way of the mutual termination of their contracts after the club’s repeat failure to pay their wages on time saw them hand in their notice.

As many as six other players are believed to have done so following the late payment of Junes wages, though it is thought the chances of further exits is unlikely at this stage. Players are believed to have taken further advice on the situation should their July wages also be paid late - the club’s expected payday is July 31 - and The Star is led to believe individuals could resubmit their notices should the payment failure repeat.

Despite their continued registration embargo Wednesday’s lean squad size allows for the signing of free agents, though any understanding of incoming targets is as of yet thin on the ground. Young Ivorian midfielder Mohamed Konate is training with he club with considerations being made over his signing.

As revealed by The Star, Callum Paterson is a name that could return to the Wednesday following his departure earlier this summer, while Barry Bannan has remained at the club and hopes remain a contract can be sorted in due course.

