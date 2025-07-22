Djeidi Gassama got his post-Sheffield Wednesday career off to a remarkable start with a trademark goal on debut for Rangers.

The Mauritania-born French youth international made the move over the border for a fee believed to be in the region of £2.2m earlier this month as Wednesday set about gathering funds to fulfil financial obligations that have hammered their progress all summer.

Any reservations over the signing in Glasgow will surely been calmed within three minutes of his debut after he came off the bench in place of Findlay Curtis to hammer Rangers into a 2-0 home lead against Greek giants Panathinaikos - in the Champions League no less.

The former PSG man picked up the ball from Mohamed Diomandé deep on the left wing before dribbling his way into space and picking his spot at the near post. It’s a trademark run Wednesday fans became familiar with in the last year prior to his Hillsborough exit, when a confident Gassama caused all manner of problems for Championship defences in several purple patches across the season.

The 21-year-old’s announcement to the stage at Ibrox has made an impression on Rangers fans online, with some going as far as to joke he is a shoo-in for the Ballon D’or. He was always expected to start on the bench in the second qualifying round match, with Gers boss Russell Martin having expressed a desire to have him build match fitness in training before he is selected to start.

The goal gave Rangers a commanding 2-0 lead over the Greek side, who had Georgios Vagiannidis sent off for a second bookable offence just before the hour mark. Should they come through a difficult second leg unscathed, Gassama’s new side will face a third round qualifying stage against either Viktoria Plzeň or Servette before a play-off round to decide if they will qualify for the competition proper.

