Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen has stumbled across an exciting youngster at Hillsborough.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whisper it quietly but Sheffield Wednesday might have a player on their hands in the form of Ernie Weaver.

After starting each of the Owls' three Carabao Cup matches prior to their exit from the competition last week, the centre-back was handed his full league debut in Saturday's 2-0 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deployed in the centre of the back-three, flanked by Dominic Iorfa and Max Lowe either side of him, Weaver helped the Owls earn their first Championship victory and clean sheet of the season.

Although fellow youngster and full league debutant George Brown quite rightly dominated the post-match headlines after scoring his first senior goal, Weaver was equally impressive at the other end of the pitch.

The 19-year-old completed 14 clearances (the most of any player on the pitch), blocked two shots, and looked generally calm and composed with the ball at his feet. He also demonstrated the sort of leadership qualities Wednesday will have to rely on at regular junctures this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And amid the nature of the current situation at Hillsborough, there is a very good chance Weaver will continue to get the chance to prove his worth to Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen, who has been left with no choice but to raid the club’s youth ranks for first-team options.

Ernie Weaver with coach Giles Coke | Steve Ellis

Weaver has shown two sides to his game

Over his four starts so far this season, Weaver has completed 43 clearances and boasted an average passing accuracy of 79.5 per cent, meaning he has quickly demonstrated he has the varying qualities of modern centre-backs. Not only is he prepared to play it safe and take a no-nonsense approach when he needs to, he is also happy to play the ball and bring those ball-playing qualities to the table.

Additionally, Weaver, who was a complete unknown to many Wednesday supporters ahead of the start of the season, has also shown he is prepared to rub shoulders with an opponent and compete. Of the 13 ground duels he has competed in so far this season, he has won ten of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an ideal world, had off-field troubles not taken hold at Hillsborough over the summer, Wednesday would have loved to have strengthened at centre-back after losing Michael Ihiekwe and Akin Famweo. Instead, Pedersen has had to call upon the likes of Cole McGhee, Joe Emery and Weaver to step up.

Step up is exactly what Weaver has done, taking full advantage of the opportunities that have been presented to them. After the manner of his performance at Fratton Park last weekend, he should be one of the very first names on the teamsheet when QPR visit Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

Although Pedersen has had been left with little choice but to blood youngsters into the fold at the start of this season amid the club’s off-field troubles, it has made a refreshing change to see Wednesday’s academy products get a chance to prove their worth at first-team level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a club that has not had an awful lot of success at bringing players through their youth system and finding them a permanent position in the first-team in the last few years, Weaver might be about to buck that particular trend.

With Di’Shon Bernard still sidelined and Pedersen short on options at centre-back, Weaver’s spot in the heart of Wednesday’s defence has suddenly become his to lose.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Double Sheffield Wednesday injury boost and trialists revealed ahead of mini Steel City derby