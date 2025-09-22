Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Jay Glover, is back in the city after a short stint away in New Zealand.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glover came up through the Owls academy before making his debut against Rochdale in August 2022, He went on to have loan spells with the likes of Belper Town, Gainsborough Trinity and Spennymoore Town before eventually leaving Middlewood Road in 2024. He then spent time with Matlock Town and Hyde United in the last couple of years, but decided to move a bit further afield earlier in 2025 as he joined New Zealand outfit, Hamilton Wanderers, for the remainder of their campaign.

Now though, with his time with the Kiwis at an end, it has been confirmed that he’s back in his hometown in South Yorkshire, joining Hallam FC in the Northern Premier League Division One East. He joins Craig Denton’s side six games into their league campaign, and on the back of a 1-1 draw with Blyth Spartans over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay Glover is back in Sheffield with Hallam FC

Welcome to Hallam FC, Jay Glover 🤝🏻



The former Wednesday man joins The Countrymen pending international clearance and league approval.



The midfielder comes with plenty of @NorthernPremLge experience already spending time with Belper, Matlock & Hyde.



Welcome, Jay!#HallamFC pic.twitter.com/HIK7DnuOHS — Hallam FC (@HallamFC1860) September 21, 2025

“Welcome to Hallam FC, Jay Glover,” they said on social media. “The former Wednesday man joins The Countrymen pending international clearance and league approval. The midfielder comes with plenty of Northern Premier League experience already spending time with Belper, Matlock & Hyde. Welcome, Jay!”

Glover could potentially make his debut this week against Ashington AFC as Hallam go in search of three big points on the road, and the ex-Owl will be desperate to make an immediate impact if given the chance.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join