Sheffield Wednesday have been handed a double injury boost as their U21s take on Barnsley, with Sheffield United up next.

The Owls’ youngsters have had a complicated start to the season given the amount of them who are in and around the first team setup at Hillsborough, with most of the side having played - or at least made the matchday squad - at senior level over the course of the 2025/26 campaign so far.

Some, such as Ernie Weaver and George Brown, have even gone as far as to starting in the Championship, which has left the youth sides a little bit short when it comes to their games in the Professional Development League. Today they take on South Yorkshire rivals, Barnsley, at the Tykes’ training complex, and the youngsters will be hoping to get back to winning ways after losing to Bournemouth in their last match.

Sheffield Wednesday have two players back from injury at youth level

Steve Ellis

There is good news in the side as Killian Barrett makes his return from injury to start between the sticks, while Bruno Fernandes is back in the XI as well after sustaining a nasty injury against Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

Wednesday’s 16-year-old duo, Yisa Alao and Will Grainger, have also been named in the starting line-up, while the rest Aodhan Sopala is back after his stint away with the Canadian national team at U18 level.

There are also two trialists named in the side for today, one starting and one on the bench, with The Star understanding them to be Josh Bayliss and Alex Asaba, two players who have been part of the setup for some time now as they hope to forge a career at Middlewood Road - however the ongoing financial struggles under Dejphon Chansiri may make anything imminent a problem.

The game gets underway at 2pm this afternoon, and it’d do the youngsters the world of good if they could get three more points on the board ahead of the mini Steel City derby that’s due to take place at Hillsborough next Monday evening.

