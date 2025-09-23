Craig Mudd comes to Sheffield Wednesday with over a decade of experience working at one of the world’s best football clubs - Manchester City.

Mudd was on a lengthy journey with the Cityzens, joining them while they were still at their old Platt Lane complex in Fallowfield, before climbing up the levels as they moved to their state-of-the-art facility in 2014. The City Football Academy has seen some incredible talents pass through its doors, and Wednesday’s new man has been on hand to help guide many of them.

Speaking following his arrival at Middlewood Road, which is not quite at the level of the CFA, the 38-year-old opened up on his time at City, and how he wants to bring elements of his time there to South Yorkshire.

What Craig Mudd can bring to Sheffield Wednesday

“I was at City for the last 12 seasons,” he explained. “I initially started at Platt Lane before moving to the new facility with the owners who are now in place, and I’ve worked my way up through the academy where I’ve worked with younger age groups to the 11-a-side teams, and most recently over the last three or four years I’ve been with the U21s team.

“So I’ve worked closely with the first team, been away on trips with the first team staff, and ultimately one of the biggest things from my perspective - in my job role - was to get young players into the league and sustaining careers in the game. Whether it’s in City’s first team, at Championship level or different levels.

“When players work through the age groups you get to know them well on a personal level, and you get to see them grow on and off the pitch. That’s something I can hopefully bring to Sheffield Wednesday, I want to try and implement some ideas, but also individually try and improve them - which helps our ideas and philosophy as a club.”

Pedersen still hopes that Mudd won’t be the only new arrival where his technical staff is concerned, with Darryl Flahavan potentially the next through the door as goalkeeper coach and Pete Shuttlewooth also believed to be of interest. The hope is that others will be able to join the fight as soon as possible.

