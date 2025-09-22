George Brown’s face was a picture as he ran over to the Sheffield Wednesday fans in the away end at Portsmouth on Saturday.

The 19-year-old not only got his Championship debut over the weekend, but was asked to start the game by Henrik Pedersen as the Owls ran out at Fratton Park in search of their first league win of the season.

And he didn’t disappoint, with the talented teenager chasing down everything as Wednesday took control of the game, and he finished calmly to make it 2-0 in the second half after Barry Bannan had opened the scoring in the first. It’s by no means a first goal in blue and white for the young striker, who has excelled at youth level, but it was his first in the professional game - and he couldn’t be happier about it.

George Brown embraced the ‘absolute mayhem’

Steve Ellis

Brown has certainly put his hand up for another start this coming weekend when Queens Park Rangers visit Hillsborough, and after getting off the mark for the first team he’ll be desperate to get his first at S6, where even more Wednesdayites will be present.

"It's what you dream of. I couldn't ask for a better day, a better performance from everyone," he said after the game. "When I found out I was starting, I was obviously buzzing and the only thing that could top it was to get a goal and that happened so it was an incredible feeling...

"I think since the start of the season when I've been up with the first team, I've thought about how a goal would be incredible. You kind of picture it before, what you are going to do, but when it actually happens you don't actually know what to do. I just saw absolute mayhem in the away end so I just thought I'll celebrate with them because it's what they deserve."

If he features against QPR it’ll be just his fourth appearance at senior level, but he’s already making a bit of a name for himself amongst the Wednesday faithful. A few more goals certainly won’t go amiss either.

