Ernie Weaver has had quite the month at Sheffield Wednesday...

The last four weeks have seen the centre back celebrate his 19th birthday, beat Premier League opposition, Leeds United, in the Carabao Cup, and get the first Championship start of his career. And he’s already starting to make a name for himself in blue and white.

Over the weekend he started and finished the game against Portsmouth after being given the nod by Henrik Pedersen, and excelled en route to helping the Owls keep a clean sheet - no player on the pitch made more clearances (14).

He’s not the only youngster who’s been plucked from the youth ranks in recent months and asked to do a job at senior level, with Wednesday’s recruitment hamstrung by Dejphon Chansiri and Pedersen forced to call in reinforcements aged 21 or under. That togetherness among the likes of Weaver, Bailey Cadamarteri, George Brown and others has been useful.

Ernie Weaver appreciates the support

“That has definitely helped,” he said. “Especially on my debut but even in the Leeds game, there was that sense of familiarity and almost a sense of, ‘We’re all in this together’. It does help but then when you have the senior lads come on, they are so good for us.

“Even in the changing room before the Bolton game, we had Dish (Bernard) coming and speaking to us and helping us in any way he could, giving us defenders his wise words before going out… That kind of thing is a massive help for us.”

And he’s no shrinking violet himself, either, with many fans noting the teenager’s loud nature despite his young years. He believes that years of captaining youth sides has been useful.

“I think it helps me stand out on the pitch a bit more,” he added. “The way that I can talk and vocalise on the pitch, it definitely helps.”

Whether Weaver features this weekend at Queens Park Rangers or not remains to be seen, but he’ll be itching to get back out there again – and after his efforts against Pompey there’d be no complaints from anyone if he kept his place in the XI.

