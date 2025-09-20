It had it all. A belting opener from a free-kick from Barry Bannan, a match-sealing second from young Championship debutant George Brown and outstanding performances throughout. This is a Wednesday season that will live and die on its emotions, you feel, and on the south coast the final whistle was genuinely emotional.
Henrik Pedersen deserves a great deal of praise for how he set up an Owls outfit that stifled the home side and every player involved the same for their effort and togetherness.
A win. Three points. Smiles on faces. Here are our player ratings from Fratton Park.
1. Ethan Horvath - 8
Made an cracking save down low in the second half having been mis-sighted, then a real belter low down in the last minutes. Stood up when needed. One of the architects of a fab win. | UGC
2. Liam Palmer - 8
Solid. Stuck to his task and provided a meanness to stop some Pompey attacks. Showed real quality in moments and made a string of important tackles. Leader's effort. | UGC
3. Ernie Weaver - 8
Carried his confidence from the Carabao Cup run into his full league debut. Played with his chest out and won duels. Dragged himself through exhaustion late on. A dead exciting prospect and a lot of fun to watch. | UGC
4. Dominic Iorfa - 9
Took a tumble over the hoardings early doors but recovered to play as the daddy of Wednesday's defence. Won more headers than anyone else in that role and dragged them through. A performance of his best. | UGC