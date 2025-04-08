Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of clubs have been linked with interest in the Sheffield Wednesday boss.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Röhl has once again been named as a ‘candidate’ for the vacant RB Leipzig job with reports from Germany suggesting he has impressed Red Bull chief Jurgen Klopp.

Röhl has regularly courted interest from the Premier League and abroad since taking over at Hillsborough in October 2023, having guided Wednesday away from relegation before overseeing a major improvement this season. The Owls are currently 13th in the Championship and right in the mix for a top-10 finish, having previously been tipped as play-off outsiders before a drop in form.

The 35-year-old’s impressive work in South Yorkshire has inevitably attracted interest from elsewhere, however, with reports last week emerging of interest from Bundesliga regulars Leipzig. And Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg named Röhl as a ‘new candidate’ for the vacant head coach position late on Monday evening, claiming the Owls boss had ‘impressed’ key decision-makers including Red Bull’s head of global soccer, former Liverpool manager Klopp.

Leipzig sacked Marco Rose at the end of March with their hopes of Champions League qualification taking a major hit following a run of just two wins in 11 games, with a 1-0 defeat against Borussia Monchengladbach proving to be the final straw. The German side appointed Zsolt Low to see out the campaign as interim boss with a more permanent option set to arrive in the summer.

RB Leipzig join Southampton and Leicester City in eyeing Danny Röhl

Key decision makers have been weighing up possible replacements over the past couple of weeks and have seemingly added Röhl to their list of candidates, albeit he is not the only option. Plettenberg also names Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner and Benfica’s Roger Schmidt as alternatives, although he adds they would both be ‘significantly more expensive’ than the Wednesday boss.

Klopp is among three Red Bull and Leipzig chiefs said to ‘greatly value Röhl’s footballing ideas’, which is unsurprising given he kicked off his coaching career at the German club under former Southampton head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl. The reports will only intensify concerns among Hillsborough regulars their impressive boss could move on this summer as interest builds and off-pitch issues in South Yorkshire continue to rumble.

Southampton have also been freshly linked with interest in the German following confirmation on Monday they had sacked Ivan Juric just 24 hours after their relegation to the Championship was confirmed. The south coast club failed in their efforts to land Röhl after sacking Russell Martin in December and are thought to remain interested, with a permanent appointment expected this summer.

Leicester City will almost certainly follow Southampton back into the Championship and have also been linked with interest in Röhl. The Foxes lost their ninth straight game across all competitions against Newcastle United on Monday night and could soon part ways with head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Wednesday still have six games remaining this season and Röhl will be desperate to finish the campaign on a high, with the goal being a top-10 finish. The Owls face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park this evening looking to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat against Hull City.

