Sheffield Wednesday won’t have to wait long for their chance to bounce back from last weekend’s late defeat to Hull City, with Tuesday’s trip to Blackburn Rovers coming around quickly. Danny Röhl admitted after Saturday’s defeat that any faint hope of a late play-off push was over but there is still plenty to play for, including a top-10 finish.

Wednesday’s players were paid the wages owed to them from last month on Monday morning and head across the Pennines looking to put a dismal week behind them, with six games left to ensure a season of significant improvement ends on a positive note. Röhl will also be happy to have a squad coming close to full strength - albeit there are a couple of long-term absentees still out.

Hosts Blackburn have several fitness issues to contend with going into Tuesday and head coach Valerien Ismael provided a comprehensive update regarding his squad on Monday. And with all that in mind, The Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.

Hayden Carter - out Defender suffered a serious knee injury in October and required surgery. Has been ruled out for the season.

Owen Beck - out On-loan Liverpool left-back Beck has been missing since February due to a hamstring injury. Also out for the season.

Harry Leonard - out The forward has been out since January and is not expected to be involved on Tuesday.

Andi Weimann - out Suffered a knee injury last month and has subsequently been ruled out for the season.