Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday injury and team news with 10 out for midweek clash

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 18:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday head to Ewood Park on Tuesday evening.

Sheffield Wednesday won’t have to wait long for their chance to bounce back from last weekend’s late defeat to Hull City, with Tuesday’s trip to Blackburn Rovers coming around quickly. Danny Röhl admitted after Saturday’s defeat that any faint hope of a late play-off push was over but there is still plenty to play for, including a top-10 finish.

Wednesday’s players were paid the wages owed to them from last month on Monday morning and head across the Pennines looking to put a dismal week behind them, with six games left to ensure a season of significant improvement ends on a positive note. Röhl will also be happy to have a squad coming close to full strength - albeit there are a couple of long-term absentees still out.

For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

Hosts Blackburn have several fitness issues to contend with going into Tuesday and head coach Valerien Ismael provided a comprehensive update regarding his squad on Monday. And with all that in mind, The Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.

Defender suffered a serious knee injury in October and required surgery. Has been ruled out for the season.

1. Hayden Carter - out

Defender suffered a serious knee injury in October and required surgery. Has been ruled out for the season. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
On-loan Liverpool left-back Beck has been missing since February due to a hamstring injury. Also out for the season.

2. Owen Beck - out

On-loan Liverpool left-back Beck has been missing since February due to a hamstring injury. Also out for the season. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The forward has been out since January and is not expected to be involved on Tuesday.

3. Harry Leonard - out

The forward has been out since January and is not expected to be involved on Tuesday. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Suffered a knee injury last month and has subsequently been ruled out for the season.

4. Andi Weimann - out

Suffered a knee injury last month and has subsequently been ruled out for the season. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Blackburn Rovers
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice