Sheffield Wednesday won’t have to wait long for their chance to bounce back from last weekend’s late defeat to Hull City, with Tuesday’s trip to Blackburn Rovers coming around quickly. Danny Röhl admitted after Saturday’s defeat that any faint hope of a late play-off push was over but there is still plenty to play for, including a top-10 finish.
Wednesday’s players were paid the wages owed to them from last month on Monday morning and head across the Pennines looking to put a dismal week behind them, with six games left to ensure a season of significant improvement ends on a positive note. Röhl will also be happy to have a squad coming close to full strength - albeit there are a couple of long-term absentees still out.
Hosts Blackburn have several fitness issues to contend with going into Tuesday and head coach Valerien Ismael provided a comprehensive update regarding his squad on Monday. And with all that in mind, The Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.