Rovers are in torrid form as they head into this game on the back of five consecutive defeats, and they haven’t even managed to find the back of the net in three of them.
Röhl will be weighing up changes as they go up against Valerien Ismael’s side at Ewood Park, and he’s already previously suggested that when the picture of their league status became clearer then he may start looking ahead.
With that in mind, as well as some squad management, here’s a look at how we think Wednesday could line up in Lancashire come Tuesday night:
1. Pierce Charles - GK
He's done absolutely nothing to warrant being left out after another solid showing between the sticks, and it's a great time to give him proper Championship experience. | UGC
2. Yan Valery - RB
He was back on the bench against Hull City after injury, and though he didn't get on there could be a chance for him to start at Ewood Park. | UGC
3. Michael Ihiekwe - CB
Another strong outing from 'Icky' as he continues to keep his place in the backline. It'd be a surprise to see him not start. | UGC
4. Dominic Iorfa - CB
This one is up for debate, because Akin Famewo did really well in his first start back. They may, however, be wary of starting him in two games in such quick succession, especially when there's no need to take the risk. | UGC
