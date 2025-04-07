Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s players have been paid the wages owed to them this morning, a week later than they should’ve been.

It was confirmed last week that the club were having issues paying their players for the month of March ‘as a result of significant sums of money owed to the chairman’s businesses’, with Dejphon Chansiri then going on to explain to The Star that they were mere days away from a three-window transfer ban as a result.

The deadline to avoid that ban is today, and it was understood that unpaid wages have now been paid to the players - making sure that there will be no transfer embargo placed on the club. For the time being at least.

Since this publication broke the news it has been confirmed by the club, saying, “Sheffield Wednesday can confirm that all outstanding player salaries have been satisfied for the month of March. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”

Danny Röhl and his troops can now go into this week’s double header against Blackburn Rovers (Tuesday) and Oxford United without the financial debacle hanging over their heads, however concerns will remain given the 11th-hour nature of the payment. For many it will just paper over the cracks rather than fix anything.

Wednesday are currently 13th in the Championship with six games left to play, and plenty of question marks still remain over the future of the club despite neither promotion nor relegation really being on the cards this year.

