According to reports in Germany, Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Röhl has an ‘outside chance’ of landing the vacant job at RB Leipzig.

The German outfit are on the hunt for a new manager after the recent decision to part ways with former boss, Marco Rose, Zsolt Löw will take over on an interim basis until the summer, but the hunt is on as they search for a new long-term replacement.

Röhl, who’s future has been the subject of plenty of speculation lately, was named as a potential candidate by Sky Sports Germany, however there are four others said to be in the running as well.

The German website said, “The former assistant coach to Hansi Flick – currently employed at English second division club Sheffield Wednesday – is open to a move to the Bundesliga. The Premier League also appeals to him. RB Leipzig knows Röhl very well and has followed his career with interest.

“As Sky learned, Röhl currently has a rather outside chance of landing the RB Leipzig position. It would be a bold, creative, but also risky option – and a rather "small-scale solution." Röhl still has a contract with Sheffield until 2027. There, Röhl wrote the "Wednesday Miracle" success story – creating a hype around the Zwickau native in England.

“The 35-year-old worked as a video analyst and assistant coach in both the youth and professional teams of Leipzig from 2010 to 2018. He later served as Flick's assistant, first at FC Bayern (2019 to 2021) and then with the German national team (2021 to 2023).”

The other names, as per the report, are Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, Brentford manager, Thomas Frank, as well as Roger Schmidt and Matthias Jaissle. Leipzig missed out on a spot in the DFB Pokal final earlier in the week, and will now be focused on trying to finish their league campaign as strongly as possible.

