Sheffield Wednesday’s next opponents, Blackburn Rovers, are dealing with a whole host of injury concerns.

Callum Brittain, Augustus Kargbo and Emmanuel Dennis are all closing in on a return to action for the Riversiders, however it’s been confirmed that they’re expected back next week rather than being ready in time for the visit of the Owls on Tuesday night.

Wednesday head to Ewood Park in search of a return to winning ways following the late defeat the hands of Hull City on Saturday afternoon, and Danny Röhl will be eager to get three more points at the expense of his French counterpart, Valérien Ismaël. And the home side are having a rough time of things with five straight defeats in the Championship, while several players remain unavailable.

The club website explained, “The positive news for Ismael is that three of his senior figures are edging closer to a return to action, with the Frenchman hopeful of having Callum Brittain, Augustus Kargbo and Emmanuel Dennis available from next week onwards.

“However, Scott Wharton, Andi Weimann and Harry Leonard are all out of action, whilst Hayden Carter and Owen Beck are both expected to be out for the rest of the season.”

Some good news for Blackburn Rovers

There was some good news for the Rovers boss, though, who has explained that they have no fresh injury concerns on the back of the loss to Middlesbrough, with Harry Pickering now ready to feature again after a long lay-off.

“We’ve not lost anyone from the game against Middlesbrough, which is good news,” Ismael told RoversTV. “All the players have recovered from that game and give us the possibility of making changes. This week won’t be possible for some who are injured, but we’re hopeful that they will be back next week to give us more options and a different profile.

“Callum is a special player for me. He’s someone I know very well and I know his mentality and his attitude. He’s a very important player who knows me perfectly. At some point, he will come back and we’ll go from there. Harry will be ready. We cannot compromise and we will need him at some point to help the team.

“A lot of players are injured and I think we can definitely reduce that. However, you will always have injuries in football, that’s always the case.”

