Done deal - Sheffield Wednesday have finally announced their new manager

Sheffield Wednesday have a new manager, and it will come as no surprise to any Owl who’s been paying attention that his name is Danny Röhl.

The Star revealed on Thursday night that Wednesday had got their man, with his move in the process of being finalising after he arrived in Sheffield earlier in the day. On Friday morning it was added that the deal was not subject to international clearance.

That clearance has now been granted, and the Owls have announced that the 34-year-old is the new man in charge - he is being unveiled at Hillsborough this afternoon.

A statement from the club read, “Sheffield Wednesday are delighted to announce the appointment of Danny Röhl as our new manager. The renowned German coach takes over as Owls boss with immediate effect, with an impressive career in his locker to date.

The 34-year-old has held assistant manager positions with European giants Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Southampton and the German national team. Röhl’s glittering coaching career now leads to his first managerial role in S6. Welcome to Wednesday, Danny!”