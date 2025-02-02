The latest Championship transfer news including updates on Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Burnley.

Sheffield Wednesday retained their top-10 spot for another weekend after coming from behind to draw 1-1 against Luton Town on Saturday. Substitute Michael Smith pulled the Owls level from the penalty spot on 60 minutes, cancelling out Alfie Doughty’s first-half opener to make it five unbeaten at Hillsborough across all competitions.

The January transfer window is now into its final days and will be closed long before Wednesday head to West Brom next weekend, with Danny Röhl suggesting on Saturday that recruitment opportunities could soon open up for his side. But they are not the only club looking to wrap up late business and the Star has rounded up some of the latest stories from across the Championship.

Wednesday transfer latest

Young Chelsea defender Aaron Anselmino has emerged as a late target for Hillsborough chiefs, with a second loan move expected for the 19-year-old before the deadline. The Sun claim Wednesday are ‘keen’ to sign the highly-rated centre-back in a six-month temporary deal, although they will face competition from Rangers and Olympique de Marseille.

Anselmino joined Chelsea in a whopping £15.6million deal over the summer before being sent straight back out on loan to boyhood club Boca Juniors. But he was recalled earlier this month and is now on the radar of top-flight European clubs - although Wednesday might harbour hope of a surprising coup.

Rangers can offer Anselmino Europa League football during the second-half of the campaign, while OM are fighting to qualify for next season’s Champions League. But Wednesday remain interested in the teenage defender, with Röhl keen to strengthen at the back before Monday’s 11pm deadline.

Leeds striker race

Leeds United have been linked with a late move for one of Anselmino’s Chelsea teammates ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline. The Sun on Sunday claim Elland Road recruitment chiefs are ‘tracking’ 19-year-old striker Marc Guiu amid the belief he could be allowed to leave on loan.

Interest in Southampton’s Cameron Archer has all but confirmed Leeds’ desire to sign a striker this month, with Daniel Farke’s side yet to strengthen ahead of their promotion push. But the West Yorkshire club look set for a busy couple of days and should a move for Archer fail, they could be lining up alternatives.

West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough have also been linked with interest in Guiu, who has scored an impressive six goals in as many appearances during Chelsea’s Europa Conference League campaign. Speaking earlier this week, Blues boss Enzo Maresca heaped praise on the former Barcelona youth star who is ‘improving a lot’.

Edwards medical

Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards will fly to the UK today as he closes in on a loan switch to Championship promotion hopefuls Burnley. Multiple outlets from Portugal have detailed the 26-year-old’s imminent move, with A Bola claiming medical tests have been pencilled in.

Fabrizio Romano first broke news of Edwards’ move to Turf Moor on Saturday, with Burnley to pay a €1million (£840,000) loan fee while also committing to a €12m (£10m) obligation to buy if certain conditions are met. And that deal could soon be confirmed with the Sporting forward on his way to Lancashire.

Burnley will see the signing of Edwards as a massive coup, given his regular top-flight and Champions League experience, although the winger has struggled for minutes this season amid reports of disciplinary issues. He was said to have been convinced of the move by former Tottenham teammate, now-Clarets boss Scott Parker.