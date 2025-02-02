The old football cliché of ‘a game of two halves’ dominated the analysis of Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-1 Hillsborough draw with Luton Town on Saturday.

The Owls struggled for momentum in a stodgy first half that saw Luton take the lead through Alfie Doughty’s long-range stunner, before laying on a dominant post-break effort that saw them take 16 shots on goal. Michael Smith’s penalty levelled things up and chances were missed as Wednesday drew their third home match on the spin.

Speaking after the match, Luton boss Matt Bloomfield spoke highly of his team’s performance in the first half particularly and referenced the half-time introduction of Smith as a game-changing decision from Danny Röhl in the opposite dugout. Together with new signing Stuart Armstrong, the pair were able to contribute to a point that took them closer to the play-off places.

“Being able to bring the big man on up front, it's always going to change the game,” Bloomfield said. “You're able to play into him a lot more and with Lowe you've got to get down the sides. We knew there was going to be a change with that and by the time you come out from half-time you've not got long to talk it through with the boys. I knew the game was going to change after he came on and it gave them a different problem.

“For 10 or 15 minutes at the start of the second half we were under a lot of pressure. For the goal we had a couple of opportunities to stop it at source and that's frustrating, it's a fabulous run obviously, but we've got to be better in those moments to make draws into wins. On the balance of play it's a fair result.”

Röhl explained after the game that the decision not to start Smith was centred on a belief he would be a better finisher to a stretched game and referenced Luton’s strength from set pieces. A dour first half was one he suspected might come to be and save for Doughty’s worldy, part of the game plan was to come on strong as the match went on.

“The game is different now,” Bloomfield said in understanding. “It's more of a squad game, being able to make five substitutions and it is now a 16-man game, not 11 or 14 as it has been. Having someone like Michael to come on and have that threat is obviously a massive weapon for the football club. He's been doing it for a number of years, he's a class performer at the level and it's a fantastic tool for Danny to be able to use.”

The Wednesday boss also mentioned the state of the Hillsborough pitch as a factor in not being able to move the ball as quickly as they’d have liked at times. The S6 surface is one of several across the Championship that is not in its finest condition - though Wednesday’s situation has been exacerbated by them having had to train on it with Middlewood Road foul to cold weather last month.

Bloomfield was accepting of the circumstances and said: “There's been a lot of cold weather recently, hasn't there? A lot of wind, a lot of rain, cold weather. It's not easy. Our pitch has taken a battering and so has the one here, it's not easy but it is what it is. It's the same for both teams, so it's just a part of it. I love coming here, it's a proper ground, an old stadium with a fantastic atmosphere.”