Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, is thankful for the support that he’s been getting from chairman, Dejphon Chansiri.

The Owls have finally started to make some moves in the market over the last week, landing the signature of Stuart Armstrong on a permanent basis and Ibrahim Cissoko on loan as Röhl adds to his ranks at Hillsborough. And they’re not done yet.

Plenty has been said about the relationship between the Owls boss and Chansiri in recent weeks, some from the two men themselves, but it appears that the club is in a good position now as they head into the final couple of days of the window, with Röhl admitting that he still wants more through the door.

“I think we should be positive,” he told Radio Sheffield. “In the last couple of days we made two good signings. There is good communication with the chairman, big credit to him - he has supported me well. We’ve worked very closely, made good decisions, and that’s what we’ll try in the next couple of days - and then we’ll see what the outcome is.

“It’s about good decision-making, but I won’t speak too much because maybe somebody is listening! We’ll carry on, and the last couple of days I’ve been very close with Kevin (Beadell) and the chairman, it’s good support.”

Wednesday have until 11pm on Monday night to get their business concluded as far as the transfer window is concerned, however with players such as Ryo Hatsuse – who is now a free agent – they are not bound by the deadline that is now just around the corner.