The prospect of transfer activity at Sheffield Wednesday today has not been entirely ruled out by manager Danny Röhl.

Speaking after the Owls’ 1-1 draw with Luton Town, the Wednesday boss suggested the passing of the weekend’s fixtures can open up transfer market opportunities for his side. Clubs have been known to wait until the last days of a transfer window to sanction deals and with Saturday’s round of games gone, departures can be sanctioned without fear of being caught short through injury or suspension.

As things stand there are no publicly-known targets understood to be close on a deal but jokingly asked whether members of the Wednesday media pack could afford to enjoy a day away from the phones on Sunday, Röhl left the window ajar for movement on what is the penultimate day of the January transfer window.

“Let's see what we can do,” he said. “We need now a good balance between new players and the group we have. We have a good group here, it is important we have good characters and everyone must understand their role.

“Let's see, we will look into the market. Today or tomorrow there will be some movements on the market, not just us, everybody is maybe waiting on what happened (in Saturday’s matches) and maybe there is a chance for us to attack. If not, credit to my team. We are now just two points behind on 42 points. I am positive in our small steps and we are good in the race.”

Incomings are not the only possible direction of travel at S6 before the window closes at 11pm on Monday. The signings of Stuart Armstrong and Ibrahim Cissoko have taken the numbers in Wednesday’s squad list to 24 - meaning that if they were to bring in two or more new faces, they face the prospect of having to leave contracted players unregistered unless they were able to find loans or sales.

Röhl has spoken about a pride in the spirit and togetherness his squad have shown this season and mass exits are not forecast. But if the constraints of the maximum squad size are broken, it may be that players have to be moved on. Interest has been shown in a number of Wednesday players, it’s understood.

“This is also a part in the next days, to make a decision on who we want to keep, what we can change,” he said. “But in the next press conference you will know everything that we did and we can make a summary. This week has been very positive, two different signings with different profiles; an experienced one and a young one. I am very happy we got these deals done.”