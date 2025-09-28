Big Dom reacts, missed chances and Henrik's hopes - A Sheffield Wednesday recap after QPR draw

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 28th Sep 2025, 13:00 BST
Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 with Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon as they picked up their first point at Hillsborough this season.

Dominic Iorfa opened the scoring for the Owls as they looked to build on their win over Portsmouth, however a Nico Madsen penalty following a debatable handball decision was enough to make sure that QPR went back to the capital with the spoils shared.

Barry Bannan was in fine form once more, there were again some solid performances from youngsters, but Wednesday did lose Ernie Weaver to injury and are now waiting to find out if there’s anything to be concerned about on that front.

You can check out the penalty and the lead-up to it in the video below, and you can see some of Henrik Pedersen’s thoughts on the tie, at the top of the page.

Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR highlights

Meanwhile, after getting his first goal in around a year, Iorfa was also on media duty, and spoke about the progress being made by the side as the games go by. Here’s what he had to say:

For the rest of the post-match fallout, we’ve got you covered here:

