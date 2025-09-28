Dominic Iorfa was on the scoresheet for the first time this season in Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with QPR.

Defender Dominic Iorfa believes Sheffield Wednesday would have previously cracked under the pressure QPR put them under at the start of the second half during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Hillsborough.

After finding themselves 1-0 down at the break, following Iorfa’s headed opener, QPR were offered a route back into the game immediately after half-time when referee John Brooks pointed to the penalty spot for a handball.

Nicolas Madsen stepped up and take the resulting penalty, firing the ball past Ethan Horvath, and the Hoops took control of the game from that moment onwards, enjoying almost all of the ball and peppering the Wednesday goal.

However, to Wednesday’s credit, they weathered the storm and stood firm, refusing to crumble under an increasing weight of QPR pressure. But after successfully navigating that period of the game, they came back into the contest and looked the more likely side to secure all three points towards the end.

What Iorfa said about Wednesday’s draw with QPR

"I am happy with how today went," Iorfa admitted, speaking to Wednesday's YouTube channel. "I think earlier on in the season we were leaking too many goals.

"I think earlier on in the season, the pressure they put us under at the start of the second half, we probably would have conceded a few more goals. But I thought it was a step in the direction that we hung in there and in the end we finished strong.

"At the end, I am happy with how I've done. I still think I can do a bit better, but I think the last two games have been really good; we have limited the goals, got a clean sheet, only conceded one today and that the teams that stay solid in this league concede less goals and ultimately go and do well."

Just as he did against Portsmouth last weekend, Iorfa started alongside youngster Ernie Weaver and Max Lowe in the back-three, and Weaver impressed him once again.

Iorfa added: “He has slotted in really well and I think you can see from his performances on the pitch he deserved his chance. He played in the cup games and did really well.

“He went off towards the end today with a little knock, but he hasn’t looked out of place. I am happy for him, he has done really well.”