Manchester United youngster Harry Amass has made a really encouraging start to his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen waxed lyrical about Manchester United loanee Harry Amass following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with QPR at Hillsborough, admitting he is “growing a lot right now”.

Making his third successive Championship start since arriving on loan from the Reds on transfer deadline day, the 18-year-old produced another accomplished showing that featured several enterprising runs, an 85 per cent passing accuracy and a solid defensive display.

After United agreed to cover all financial aspects of his temporary switch to Hillsborough, Amass arrived in S6 with a reputation for being one of the most promising full-backs in the country. He excelled on United’s pre-season tour of the United States in 2024 and he finished last season with seven appearances to his name, including four Premier League starts.

Amass has developed an exciting reputation already in his young career for being one of the most attack-minded full-backs in the country. Despite being very good at getting into advanced positions, it is his defensive contributions that are impressing Pedersen.

What Pedersen said about Amass

"I see a young man who is growing a lot right now," Pedersen said. "I see a young man who, mentally, is going to be stronger and stronger.

"I also see a young man who values the defensive stuff as much as the offensive stuff. This is what he has to do when, one day, he goes back again and wants to take the next level.

"How he has played defensively in the last two games, it is very strong for Harry. Very strong.

"Today, compared to last week [vs Portsmouth], he also brought more offensively and that means his running capacity is starting to increase, so not only is he working hard defensively, he can also start to work more offensively.

"He is a young man [going] in the right direction."